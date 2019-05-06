ADT Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

ADT (NYSE:ADT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (+8.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, adt has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.