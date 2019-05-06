Axcelis Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-70.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $93.05M (-23.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, acls has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.