Varex Imaging Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-24.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $194.76M (-3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vrex has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.