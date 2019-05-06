Primerica Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (+16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $498.57M (+8.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pri has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.