Select Energy Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $358.16M (-4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, wttr has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.