Semis, Chinese tech drop on trade tensions

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 2.4% compared to the 1.3% dip for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) on the renewed US-China trade tensions after President Trump's weekend tariff tweets.
Semi index components taking hits include Applied Materials (AMAT -3.7%), Microchip Tech (MCHP -3.8%), Micron (MU -3.5%), AMD (AMD -3.1%), NXP Semi (NXPI -3%), and Nvidia (NVDA -2.8%).
Chinese tech names are also in the red, including Alibaba (BABA -3.7%), Baidu (BIDU -1.6%), JD.com (JD -4.4%), Qutoutiao (QTT -6.3%), Sohu (SOHU -4.7%), and Uxin (UXIN -4.3%).
