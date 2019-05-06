Semis, Chinese tech drop on trade tensions

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 2.4% compared to the 1.3% dip for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) on the renewed US-China trade tensions after President Trump's weekend tariff tweets.

Semi index components taking hits include Applied Materials (AMAT -3.7% ), Microchip Tech (MCHP -3.8% ), Micron (MU -3.5% ), AMD (AMD -3.1% ), NXP Semi (NXPI -3% ), and Nvidia (NVDA -2.8% ).

Chinese tech names are also in the red, including Alibaba (BABA -3.7% ), Baidu (BIDU -1.6% ), JD.com (JD -4.4% ), Qutoutiao (QTT -6.3% ), Sohu (SOHU -4.7% ), and Uxin (UXIN -4.3% ).

