More on Earthstone Energy Q1 results

Earthstone Energy (ESTE +7.6% ) reports Q1 average daily production of 11,209 Boepd up by 16% Y/Y

Robert J. Anderson, President of Earthstone Energy, commented, “We continue to be pleased with the results of our Midland Basin drilling program, which is making solid progress at furthering production growth and demonstrating the high quality of our acreage".

Revenues of $40.7M was flat resulting from increased production, offset by decreased oil prices

Overall prices declined $40.37/boe (-14%), with oil price down 17% to $52.30/bbl; natural gas $1.32/Mcf (-49%); NGL $21.66/bbl (-14%).

Borrowing base under senior secured revolving credit facility was increased from $275M to $325M; cash stood at $0.4M and long term debt of $120.8M.

Incurred capital expenditures of ~$42.7M, estimates 2019 capital expenditure budget of $190M

