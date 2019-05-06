Merger of ThyssenKrupp, Tata Steel at risk of being blocked - FT

The European Commission looks "increasingly likely" to block the pending merger of steel operations at ThyssenKrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) and Tata Steel unless the two companies offer greater concessions, Financial Times reports.

EU antitrust authorities are concerned the joint venture would result in less choice and higher prices for steel in the auto industry and electrical products as well as for coated steel, according to the report.

But ThyssenKrupp said it still sees room for an agreement with the regulator "without compromising the commercial logic" of the JV, and plans further talks with EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager in the coming week.