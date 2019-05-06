UroGen up 3% on new mitomycin gel data

Following up on its initial announcement of topline results in January, UroGen Pharma (URGN +3.4% ) reports findings from a secondary analysis from the Phase 3 OLYMPUS study of UGN-101 (mitomycin gel) for the non-surgical treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LGUTUC).

The overall complete response rate was 59% (n=42/71) as was a subset (n=20/34) of patients with endoscopically unresectable LGUTUC.

The durable (at least six months) complete response rates were 89% and 85%, respectively.

It rolling marketing application in the U.S. is in process.