Microsof integrates GitHub, Azure at Build

Users of GitHub, which MSFT acquired for $7.5B last year, will be able to use that login information to access Azure tools. GitHub's enterprise tier will be compatible with the Azure Active Directory service so admins can more easily manage employee GitHub use.

Microsoft will release an Azure SQL Database tool, joining Amazon and Google in offering serverless database technology.

The tech giant will also expand its co-sell program, which lets partners and third-party sellers to sell Azure to other companies, to now include Microsoft 365 and Dynamics.

Microsoft (MSFT -1% ) introduces a slate of new developer experiences and tools during its Build 2019 conference today:

Microsoft Graph's data connect service becomes generally available to link productivity data from Graph with an enterprise's own business data using Azure Data Factory.

The web-based platform Fluid Framework offers componentized document model for shared interactive experiences. The Framework enables web or productivity app content to be turned into modular components for easier creation. Fluid will arrive in an SDK later this year.

New Microsoft Edge features include an IE mode that lets businesses run legacy Internet Explorer-based apps in the Edge browser and additional privacy tools, which will all roll out as the company moves closer to the next browser update.

