Square bull cools outlook

Citing an "underwhelming" Q1 and indications Square's (NYSE:SQ) Cash App is losing some of its lead over PayPal's Venmo, Nomura Instinet's Dan Dolev trims his price target on Square from a Street-high $105 to $90. He maintains a Buy rating.

He cuts his 2019 adjusted EBITDA estimate to $410M from $413M, and 2020 to $687M from $698M.

According to Dolev and team, the download gap between the Cash App and Venmo narrowed to 296K in April vs. a six-month average of 453K.