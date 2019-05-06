Broadridge Financial Solutions Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.50 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.23B (+15.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, br has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.