Array BioPharma Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (-63.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.04M (-18.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, arry has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.