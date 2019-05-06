Kirkland Lake Gold Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (+92.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $286.78M (+44.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kl has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.