Neurocrine's opicapone shows positive action in late-stage Parkinson's studies

Results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating Neurocrine Biosciences' (NBIX +0.4% ) opicapone in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients showed a treatment effect. The data were presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Philadelphia.

More than 60% of patients receiving a once-daily dose of 50 mg achieved at least a one-hour increase from baseline in total ON time at week 14/15 (an ON period is when the patient is able to move around more easily).

On the safety front, the most frequent treatment-related adverse event was dyskinesia (uncontrolled movements) (17.4%).

Opicapone inhibits an enzyme called catechol-O-methyltransferase that plays a key role in degrading molecules like dopamine. Inhibiting its action promotes higher levels of the neurotransmitter which improves PD symptoms (PD is caused by inadequate levels dopamine in the brain).

The company in-licensed North American rights from Portuguese drug maker BIAL in February 2017.

It was approved in Europe in June 2016, but is not yet commercially available in the U.S. or Canada.