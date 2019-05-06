Energizer Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-46.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $565.61M (+51.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ENR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.