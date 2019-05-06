TEGNA acquires multicast networks Justice and Quest for ~$77M

TEGNA (TGNA +2.8% ) announces definitive agreement with Cooper Media to acquire leading 24/7 multicast networks Justice Network and Quest, for ~$77M in cash for the ~85% of Justice Network and Quest that it does not currently own, valuing the networks at $91M.

TEGNA will finance the transaction through the use of available cash and borrowing under its existing credit facility.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to EPS within the first 12 months and immediately accretive to free cash flow.

The transaction is subject to Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance and customary closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of Q2.