Henry Schein Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.36B (-26.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hsic has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.