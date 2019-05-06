Sohn 2019: Picks include Wyndham, Cabot Oil; pans include Tesla - live updates

The morning session included a long pitch for Wyndham Hotels from Impactive Capital's Lauren Taylor Wolfe, and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from Deep Basin Capital's Matthew Smith.

Kicking off some of the bigger investment names in the afternoon session, David Einhorn again takes aim at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). He's got an Elon Musk slideshow, and ends it by saying, "that's horses--t."

Turning to other subjects, Einhorn is negative on railcar leasing, but positive on airplane leasing. It leads to a short recommendation on GATX Corp (NYSE:GATX), and a long of AerCap (NYSE:AER).

#sohn2019