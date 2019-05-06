Q1 earnings, sales, production all fall sharply at Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver (EXK -2.3% ) slips after reporting a larger than expected Q1 loss amid sharp declines in revenue and production.

EXK swung to an adjusted net loss of $13.3M from a net $2.3M profit in the year-ago quarter, as revenue tumbled 28% while silver production sank 21% to 1.07M oz. and gold output declined 24% to 10K oz.

The company's average realized silver price in Q1 fell 7% Y/Y to $15.50/oz. sold and the average gold price slipped 1% to $1,315/oz., while all-in sustaining costs surged 37% to $19.37/oz. of silver, citing the weaker production and higher cash operating costs, inventory write-downs, employee severance payments, exploration and G&A expenses.

EXK says Q1 was "a challenging start to the year in operations, with no improvement of the systemic issues at Guanacevi and unexpected events such as the seven-week shut-down at El Compas due to a mill failure," and has implemented several measures to conserve cash and turn around current performance.