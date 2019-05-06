Anheuser-Busch InBev Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (+53.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.66B (-3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bud has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.