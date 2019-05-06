Gartner Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Gartner (NYSE:IT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-26.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $960.72M (-0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, it has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.