CNH Industrial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETCNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)CNHIBy: SA News Team
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.76B (-0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, cnhi has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.