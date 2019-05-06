KAR Auction Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

KAR Auction (NYSE:KAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kar has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.