Avanos Medical Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-82.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $163.72M (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, avns has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.