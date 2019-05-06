Lumentum Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (+9.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $428.33M (+43.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lite has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward.