Adient Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-78.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.21B (-8.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, adnt has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.