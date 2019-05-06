3D Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $164.69M (-0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ddd has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.