Electronic Arts Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-49.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (-24.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ea has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 29 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 26 downward.