Plains All American Pipeline Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+63.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.77B (+4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, paa has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.

