Match Group Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+26.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $463.69M (+13.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mtch has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.