Myriad Genetics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+38.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $217.76M (+12.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mygn has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.