Ichor Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-74.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $135.39M (-47.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ichr has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.