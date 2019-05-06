2U Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $121.77M (+31.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, twou has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.