Savara's Molgradex Fast Track'd for rare autoimmune lung disorder

The FDA designates Savara's (SVRA +0.4% ) Modgradex, an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), for Fast Track review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, rare lung disorder in which a mixture of fat and protein (surfactant) accumulates in the alveoli (tiny air sacs in the lungs) making it difficult to breathe. GM-CSF is a protein that regulates the clearance of surfactant by alveolar white cells.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Topline data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, IMPALA, should be available next month. If positive, a U.S. marketing application should be filed in H1 2020.