FleetCor Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.64 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $608.4M (-0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, flt has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.