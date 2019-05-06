Siemens weighs carving out Gas and Power unit - Reuters

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY -1.2% ) is considering options for its Gas and Power unit, eyeing a potential stock market listing for all or part of the business or a merger with a peer, Reuters reports.

The company's supervisory board could decide on a potential carve-out at a meeting tomorrow and present the plans at Wednesday's capital markets day, according to the report.

The Houston-based Gas and Power business makes gear for oil and gas extraction and production, as well as gas and steam turbines and technology for power grids; orders for gas turbines have dropped as utilities shift toward renewable energy sources.