HubSpot Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $147.47M (+28.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hubs has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 2 downward.