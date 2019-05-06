DaVita HealthCare Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

DaVita HealthCare Partners (NYSE:DVA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (-11.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.82B (-1.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dva has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.