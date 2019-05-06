Wingstop Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-24.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $45.68M (+22.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wing has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.