Chuy's Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $101.84M (+8.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, chuy has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.