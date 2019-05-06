Qorvo Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (-0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $670.59M (+0.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, qrvo has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 23 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward.