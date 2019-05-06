Fidelity to start Bitcoin trading within weeks - Bloomberg

Fidelity Investments will start buying and selling Bitcoin for institutional customers within a few weeks, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Earlier this year, the asset manager began a custody service to store the world's most popular cryptocurrency.

“We will continue to roll out our services over the coming weeks and months based on our clients’ needs, jurisdictions, and other factors. Currently, our service offering is focused on Bitcoin," Fidelity spokeswoman Arlene Roberts said in an email to Bloomberg.