Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.16 (+6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $466.55M (+4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jazz has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.