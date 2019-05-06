Fastenal -4% following sales slowdown

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) plunges despite issuing April sales data which showed growth for the month rising at an apparently robust 12.5% Y/Y to $460.7M, the latest in a consistent string of 10%-15% gains.

April's performance looks to continue the positive growth trend, but this April included one more business day - 22 vs. 21- than the year ago period; adjusting for the difference, FAST daily sales growth was a more modest 7.4% Y/Y and actually declining 2.4% since last month after growing by 4.2% in March and 1.4% in February.

FAST also suffered a sharp dip in the number of top customers that are growing, with the percentage of top 100 national accounts exhibiting growth sliding to 70% from 82% in the year ago period and indicating a declining trend after the figure slipped from 88% in January to 77% in February and 78% in March.

The growth slowdown also could place FAST at risk of falling short of Q2 revenue expectations of $1.39B; to reach that mark, FAST will need to generate $936M more in revenue over the next two months, which would equate to 9% Y/Y growth.

Source: Briefing.com