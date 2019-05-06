Cerus Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.31M (+12.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, cers has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.