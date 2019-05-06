Societe General names new FI, currency head to refocus flow activities

Sylvain Cartier is appointed head of fixed income and currencies within market activities at Societe Generale's (OTCPK:SCGLF) Global Markets Group and is charged with refocusing flow activities (cash and flow derivatives) and to further developing investment and financing solutions to make Rates, Credit and Currencies activities more profitable.

Cartier was previously head of Global Markets for the Americas. That role will be filled by Hatem Mustapha, who was previously head of equities and equities derivatives for the Americas.

Previously: SocGen unveils sweeping reorganization (April 9)