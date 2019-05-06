Voya Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (+45.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.03B (+0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, voya has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.