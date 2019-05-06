Welltower adds to investment leadership team

Ayesha Menon and Edward Cheung join Welltower (WELL -0.5% ) as senior vice presidents of Investments.

Menon will direct strategic investments and platform alignments across the portfolio. She joins Welltower from Sidewalk Labs, an Alphabet company, where where she served as director of real estate investments.

Cheung will oversee Welltower's Canadian portfolio and will direct investments in seniors housing and medical office segments across North America. He was most recently at BFIN, a Brookfield company, where he was a managing partner for structured finance advisory and M&A service lines in the U.S. and Canada.