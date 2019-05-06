Alnylam down 6% on FDA OK of Pfizer's tafamidis

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY -5.5% ) slips on more than double normal volume in apparent reaction to the FDA nod for Pfizer's VYNDAQEL (tafamidis meglumine) and VYNDAMAX (tafamidis) for the treatment of cardiomyopathy associated with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR).

The FDA approved Alnylam's ONPATTRO (patisiran) in August 2018 for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hATTR. Many hATTR patients with polyneuropathy also have cardiomyopathy symptoms.

Related ticker: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Update: Pfizer has priced VYNDAQEL/VYNDAMAX at $225K/year, well below ONPATTRO's $450K and Ionis Pharma's and Akcea Therapeutics Tegsedi, also at $450K.